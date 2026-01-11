Huff and puff: The making and stalling of India’s herbal cigarettes market
Soumya Gupta , Devina Sengupta 11 min read 11 Jan 2026, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Despite regulatory aid from the ministry of AYUSH and a growing acceptance of cannabis as an addon, the growth of the herbal cigarette market has stalled since the covid pandemic ended. Can these cigarettes still become ayurveda’s next big growth driver?
Mumbai: Sometime in late-2021, 40-something Mumbai-based film writer Abhishek found in a routine checkup that his haemoglobin was higher than normal. His doctor told him it was because of his smoking—Abhishek was getting through 20-40 cigarettes a day—and told him to quit. He didn’t, although he brought it down to six cigarettes a day. “It was enough to bring my haemoglobin back to normal," he recalled. “But I only quit completely in 2023, when I realized you can really stop smoking if you want."
