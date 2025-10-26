Aztec's ‘testicle’ to Gurugram’s dosa: Inside India’s avocado goldrush
Sayantan Bera 11 min read 26 Oct 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
The demand for avocados is sparking a rush for ‘green gold’ in India. Driven by skyrocketing import demand for the superfood, Indian growers are making costly pivots from traditional agriculture, despite facing significant climate challenges.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coorg/New Delhi: Gursimran Singh is done with lemons and guavas. A small farmer from Malerkotla in Punjab, Singh flew down to Bengaluru earlier this October, and then hired a car to a remote research station in Chettalli, Coorg.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story