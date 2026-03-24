Bengaluru: Bagmane Prime Office REIT, backed by Blackstone and real estate developer Bagmane Group, has deferred its ₹4,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) that was originally scheduled for March, amid market volatility, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Bagmane Prime Office REIT defers ₹4,000-cr IPO amid market volatility
SummaryThe Bagmane Prime Office portfolio includes around 20 million sq. ft of Grade A office space, of which 16 million sq. ft is completed, across six office parks. Multinational companies constitute around 99% of its tenant base, with global capability centres accounting for 89% of the occupiers.
Bengaluru: Bagmane Prime Office REIT, backed by Blackstone and real estate developer Bagmane Group, has deferred its ₹4,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) that was originally scheduled for March, amid market volatility, according to two people familiar with the matter.
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