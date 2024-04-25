Bajaj Finance Q4 hit by rural loan losses, RBI restrictions
Bajaj Finance said that risk metrics across all businesses were stable except rural b2c segment. In Nov, RBI asked the lender to stop giving fresh loans under its lending products ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, citing non-compliance with digital lending guidelines
Mumbai: Bajaj Finance’s managing director Rajeev Jain on Thursday said the company faced challenges on two fronts in the March quarter: higher loan losses in personal loans to rural customers, and the ongoing impact of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) restrictions on its business. Bajaj was speaking in a call with analysts after announcing the company’s latest quarter results.