The best period for India is over the next 15-20 years, says Sanjiv Bajaj
Gopika Gopakumar , Shayan Ghosh , Satish John 11 min read 24 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Bajaj Finsrev is exploring new market opportunities after the exit of Allianz SE from its insurance subsidiaries. Sanjiv Bajaj also spoke at length about the company's plans for a seamless leadership transition and what will drive the next phase of growth for India and the financial services group.
Mumbai: Bajaj Finserv Ltd. expects significant growth in its financial services business over the next 15-20 years, driven by greater penetration of financial products and rising per capita income.
