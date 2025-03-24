What is the thinking behind getting the promoter family as part of the Allianz deal?

As we negotiated with Allianz, we were very clear that as far as possible, given that we have old partners … to very good quality businesses, we must create a win-win deal for both. For Allianz, one of the main priorities was that India is an important market and that's why they want to build their plans for India as early as possible. This meant that we needed an agreement which could have been executed, once we got regulatory approvals, as fast as possible. For us, it is FinServ. We own 74%. We will go to 75%. That gives us absolute control of both the insurance companies. But being a CIC, neither would we be sitting on large surplus funds nor are we allowed to borrow. I think IRDAI does not allow you to borrow to increase your stake in the company. Hence, two of our group companies stepped up. Bajaj Holdings and Jamnalal Sons do sit on surplus cash and investments. They will come in to ensure that the transaction moves with speed and with a high level of certainty.