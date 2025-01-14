Balance of power shifts back toward bosses
Konrad Putzier , Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
SummaryWith the labor market less tight, workers face return-to-office mandates, smaller bonuses, and no more pet sick days.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On the surface, the job market looks as strong as ever. Beneath the surface, workers are getting a very different message: Their bosses are back in command.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less