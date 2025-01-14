Balance of power shifts back toward bosses

The actual impact of return-to-office directives remains to be seen. Bosses hope to make their companies more productive, which, across the economy, makes faster growth possible without pushing up prices. But some economists are skeptical. Many workers now being called in were already spending some time in their cubicles. Nicholas Bloom, a professor of economics at Stanford University, said most of the benefits of collaboration can be achieved with just a few days in the office, while some tasks that require concentration are better done at home.