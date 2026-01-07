BENGALURU: Bandra Bay, pegged to be the next real estate luxury hotspot in Mumbai, will witness a project-launching spree of high-end residential towers from top developers in the coming months.
Bandra Bay: Mumbai’s new waterfront micro-market set to challenge Worli’s luxury crown
SummaryMumbai’s real estate landscape is expanding into Bandra Bay, a newly branded luxury micro-market at Bandra Reclamation.
