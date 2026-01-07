Bandra Bay: Mumbai’s new waterfront micro-market set to challenge Worli’s luxury crown

logoNews

Mumbai’s real estate landscape is expanding into Bandra Bay, a newly branded luxury micro-market at Bandra Reclamation.

BENGALURU: Bandra Bay, pegged to be the next real estate luxury hotspot in Mumbai, will witness a project-launching spree of high-end residential towers from top developers in the coming months.

The waterfront location, close to the business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and suburban Bandra, is emerging as a new premium address expected to attract high-net worth individuals and non-resident Indians (NRIs) alike.

City developer Hiranandani Communities is set to unveil a luxury high-rise project this month, while Adani Properties will launch the first phase of a 20-acre mixed-use development in the area this quarter.

“Bandra Bay represents one of Mumbai’s most compelling emerging luxury waterfront micro-markets. Its strategic location at Bandra Reclamation offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, proximity to BKC, and connectivity via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, coastal road network, and Western Express Highway,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani Communities.

Hiranandani is launching a 5 lakh sq ft project named Bay Heights, a single residential tower with 2.5, 3, and 4 bedroom residences starting at 12 crore and going beyond 15 crore. Its Bandra Bay project is a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) society redevelopment venture.

“What makes Bandra Bay truly distinctive is that it combines the aspirational legacy of Bandra with the openness of bay front living, a rare offering in a land-constrained city like Mumbai,” Hiranandani added.

Adani Properties will launch its largest luxury project in the area, featuring sea-facing apartments that will be sold by invitation only in the initial phase. The second phase of the project, spanning 13-14 acres, will feature residences, retail, a hotel, and office space, according to a person familiar with the company's plans.

There are other developers who are planning similar launches. L&T Realty Ltd and Valor Estate Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Wadhwa Group, and Godrej Properties Ltd, too, have redevelopment projects lined up at Bandra Bay.

Bandra Bay, as a new moniker to describe the area lining the waterfront, was used in an October report by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix and Lighthouse Luxury. Nearly 8 million sq ft of residential and retail projects are being planned in the location.

Suburban Bandra in the city is the most expensive among the suburbs, but it is densely developed and has high-end projects that are small in size.

Property consultants believe Bandra Bay has the potential to rival Worli, currently Mumbai’s hottest luxury location, in terms of pricing and demand, as well as its proximity to BKC. Property prices in Worli, particularly in high-quality projects, sell for 1 lakh per sq ft and above.

“The various projects in the pipeline in Bandra Bay that will be developed over the next decade or so will see the area catching up to Worli. Bandra Reclamation was always there, but once Bandra Bay in the locality is developed, it will be a unique luxury real estate location,” Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO, CRE Matrix, told Mint.

For instance, L&T Realty and Valor Estate Ltd have an upcoming 20-acre project tentatively named Riverwalk at the Bandra Bay area, which will be a mixed-use development that will have luxury residences, office space, retail and a hotel, which will be operated by Advent Hotels International. The project is estimated to have a gross development value of 11,000 crore.

“The project is expected to be launched by 2028,” said a person in the know, who didn't want to be named.

A Valor Estate spokesperson didn't respond to Mint's queries.

