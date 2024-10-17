Mumbai's town planners began developing 370 hectares of marshland in central Mumbai in 1977 as a replacement for Nariman Point, the country's prime business district at the time. The floodgates to BKC opened with the arrival of banks and the financial sector in the 2000s, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opening in 2001. ICICI Bank, Trident Hotel and Bharat Diamond Bourse joined nearly a decade later. It now hosts Facebook’s India office, an International Financial Service Centre, and several international investors such as Blackstone, Brookfield and Sumitomo. The headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is also located in BKC.