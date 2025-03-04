Industry
Why Dhaka has a cold, but traders in Kolkata are the ones sneezing
Ritwika Mitra 10 min read 04 Mar 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- A political earthquake shook Dhaka last year and the aftershocks are still being felt in Kolkata. Until it sank into turmoil, Bangladesh accounted for the most foreign tourist arrivals in India. With India no longer issuing tourist visas, footfalls in Kolkata have fallen. A ground report.
Kolkata: As the sun set on Marquis Street in Kolkata, Mohammad Mazurul Islam, 75, and his wife Rashida Begum, 56, strolled around to check if they had missed out on buying any item from the list that they had made to take back home. They make two annual visits to the city for health checkups, and shop for themselves and their families. The duo were set to return to Gazipur, Bangladesh, the next day.
