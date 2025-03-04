Why Dhaka has a cold, but traders in Kolkata are the ones sneezing

But some tourists feel they would want to wait out the situation before they return, even if they have valid visas. One of them, who came to join his wife who was undergoing in vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatment at a facility in the area, said there were ‘more questions’ than usual at the border. “My wife’s IVF round has been successful. We will return to Bangladesh with all the required medicines. We will be in touch with doctors through video consultations," said the man, who did not want to be identified.