Bank credit growth sees double digit rise amid inflationary pressures

“Even as the outlook of credit growth looks positive in FY23 also, the current inflation trends could play a spoilsport as rate hikes could have a dampening impact on credit demand just as the economy has been turning round the corner. A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study indicates that an increase (decrease) in policy rate by 100 basis points causes the credit to decline (increase) by 1.95% with a lag of six quarters," said an SBI research report of 2 May. Public sector banks saw aggregate loan growth in fiscal year 2022 improve to 8.8% —the highest since 2013-14. According to SBI’s calculations, the weighted contribution of PSBs in overall credit growth was as much as 43%, far higher compared to 27% in FY19. The share of private sector banks in credit growth declined from 65% to 47% for the year ended 31 March 2022.

