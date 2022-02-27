Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) latest rates compared: SBI vs HDFC vs Bank of Baroda

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) offer FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by amount, tenure and type of depositor. So it's always important to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing. Recently these banks revised the interest offered on their term deposits. Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank and BoB

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.2%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.5%

Bank of Baroda latest FD rates

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 25 February. Bank of Baroda gives 2.8% interest on deposits with maturities 7 days to 45 days. For FDs maturing in 46 days to 180 days, BoB offers an interest rate of 3.7%. For 1-year term deposits, Bank of Baroda gives 5% interest. FDs with maturities above 1 year and upto 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.1%. Long-term FDs with 3 years and 10 years maturities will fetch an interest rate of 5.25%.

7 days to 14 days 2.80

15 days to 45 days 2.80

46 days to 90 days 3.70

91 days to 180 days 3.70

181 days to 270 days 4.30

271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.40

1 year 5.00

Above 1 year to 400 days 5.10

Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.10

Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.10

Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.25

Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.25

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 14 February.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9% 5%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

UCO Bank and Central Bank of India also revised interest rates on FDs soon after RBI MPC announcements to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged. These revised rates came into effect on February 10.