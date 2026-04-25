Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, and other banks closed on Saturday, April 25?

Bank holiday today, 25 April: Banks across India will remain closed today (April 25 2026) because it is the fourth Saturday of the month. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, adhering to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. This closure is in addition to Sundays when all banks across the country are closed.

From commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Small Finance Banks (SMB) to Local Area Banks (LAB) — all these banks follow a schedule of national and government holidays set by the RBI. However, regional holidays differ from state to state. Let's look at the upcoming holidays this month

On 26 April, which is a Sunday, all private and public sector banks will be closed and offline banking services will resume on Monday — 27 April.

On 29 April which marks Phase II of polling will take place in West Bengal, a paid bank holiday is mandatory for affected constituencies. Bank holiday in May As per the RBI schedule, banks will be closed for 4 days in the month of May. Banks will remain shut on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and again on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23).

Bank Holidays in May 2026: May 1 (Friday): May Day / Buddha Purnima

May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday

May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha Apart from that, some states will observe local holidays. So it is advised to check the state-wise calender

What about RTGS and NEFT holidays in 2026? RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) systems are maintained by India's apex monetary institution, which remain operational 24/7. This facility, which enables cash transfers between banks, has been available on all days since 14 December 2020.

Will online banking be accessible on bank holiday? Yes, online banking services will remain accessible even on a bank holiday. Digital services remain operational throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This implies that customers can carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Customers can perform multiple tasks through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.