Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks open or closed on August 8, Saturday?

All private and public sector banks across the country will remain shut today, August 8, as the date falls on the second Saturday of the month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to other bank holidays. The fifth Saturday of a month with five Saturdays is a working day for banks.

Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

When is the next bank holiday Apart from the usual weekend off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday will fall only on August 15, when banks across several cities will remain closed for Independence Day. It's one of the gazetted holidays when banks and all financial institutions remain closed.

Later, banks will remain shut on August 22, 2026, which is a fourth Saturday.

Banks may also be shut in Manipur on August 13, on the occasion of Patriot’s Day.

Bank holidays Bank holidays are usually categorised into two types: National Holidays and government holidays. There are two types of government holidays: state government holidays and central government holidays.

While central government holidays like Holi, Eid al-Fitr, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), Muharram, Milad-un-Nabi, Dussehra, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Christmas are observed nationwide, state holidays depend on the state in which the bank is located.

People are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

What transactions can you do during banks closure Even though in-branch services are unavailable during national or regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of any technical issues or other reasons.

If an individual is facing cash emergencies, ATMs will also be open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments in such cases. While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.