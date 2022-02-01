In February 2022, all private and public sector banks across the country will be closed for 12 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Bank holidays in February 2022:

2 February: Sonam Lhochhar festival.

Banks in Sikkim will be closed.

5 February: Saraswati Puja/Shree Panchami/Basant Panchami

Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata will remain shut.

6 February: All banks will be shut as the day is a Sunday.

12 February: All banks will be shut as it is the second Saturday of the month.

13 February: All lenders will be closed on account of the day being a Sunday.

15 February: Birthday of Mohammad Hazrat Ali/Louis-Nagai-Ni

Banks in Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow will be on a holiday.

16 February: Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Banks in Chandigarh will be closed

18 February: Doljatra

The bank branches in Kolkata will remain closed

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayant

All lenders in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur will be shut on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

20 February: On account of the day being a Sunday, all lenders will remain shut.

26 February: As it is the fourth Saturday of the month, all lenders will be closed.

27 February: On account of the day being a Sunday, all banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.