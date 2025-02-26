Bank holidays in March: State-owned and private banks in India will remain closed for up to eight days in March, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the bank holiday calendar of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31.

These holidays will fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, these transactions will not be available on the designated bank holidays.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March that you should consider before planning any bank work that requires a physical visit.

March 7 Chapchar Kut Chapchar Kut is the largest and most popular festival of Mizoram, celebrated to usher in spring. On this day, banks will be closed in Mizoram due to a public holiday in the state.

March 13 Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is celebrated a day before holi where Hindus light a bonfire and burn effigies of demoness Holika, signifying the victory of good over evil. On the other hand, Attukal Pongala is a 10-day festival that takes place at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Kerala.

March 14 Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra Holi, one of the biggest festivals in India, will be celebrated on March 14. Known as the festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated across the country but is not a national holiday. Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

March 15 Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day In continuation of the Holi festival, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, and Bihar.

March 22 Bihar Diwas Bihar Diwas is the statehood day of the state, and is celebrated on March 22. On that day, banks will be closed in Bihar.

March 27 Shab-I-Qadr Shab-I-Qadr is the night when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir

March 28 Jumat-ul-Vida Jumat-ul-Vida is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan before Id-Ul-Fitr. There will be a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion.