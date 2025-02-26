Bank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE 8 days; check full list here

  • Banks will remain closed for up to eight days in March this year. These include Holi and Id-ul-Fitr.

Livemint
Updated26 Feb 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Banks will be closed for up to 8 days across states in India.(AP)

Bank holidays in March: State-owned and private banks in India will remain closed for up to eight days in March, apart from the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

According to the bank holiday calendar of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), banks will remain closed on March 7, 13, 14, 15, 22, 27, 28 and 31.

These holidays will fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, these transactions will not be available on the designated bank holidays.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of bank holidays in March that you should consider before planning any bank work that requires a physical visit.

March 7 Chapchar Kut

Chapchar Kut is the largest and most popular festival of Mizoram, celebrated to usher in spring. On this day, banks will be closed in Mizoram due to a public holiday in the state.

Also Read | Stock market holidays in March 2025: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days

March 13 Holika Dahan/ Attukal Pongala

Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is celebrated a day before holi where Hindus light a bonfire and burn effigies of demoness Holika, signifying the victory of good over evil. On the other hand, Attukal Pongala is a 10-day festival that takes place at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Kerala.

Advertisement

March 14 Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra

Holi, one of the biggest festivals in India, will be celebrated on March 14. Known as the festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated across the country but is not a national holiday. Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on February 26, due to Mahashivratri?

March 15 Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

In continuation of the Holi festival, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Manipur, and Bihar.

March 22 Bihar Diwas

Bihar Diwas is the statehood day of the state, and is celebrated on March 22. On that day, banks will be closed in Bihar.

Advertisement

March 27 Shab-I-Qadr

Shab-I-Qadr is the night when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Banks will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir

March 28 Jumat-ul-Vida

Jumat-ul-Vida is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan before Id-Ul-Fitr. There will be a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion.

Also Read | ‘Chhapri logo ka favourite…’: Farah Khan faces backlash for comment on Holi

March 31 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan

Id-Ul-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals of Islam, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. The day celebrates the Prophet’s triumph in the battle of Badr.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsIndustryBank holidays in March 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE 8 days; check full list here
First Published:26 Feb 2025, 02:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App