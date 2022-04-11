Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR across tenors. Details here

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from March 22 for deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After this revision, the Bank of Baroda's latest FD interest rates ranges from 2.80 per cent to 5.55 per cent for maturities between 7 days and 10 years.

