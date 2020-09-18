‘Bankruptcy law has changed the credit culture in banks’

Singh: Having a bad-bank is not a bad idea, particularly with the expected rise in stress levels in the banking system on account of the pandemic-led lockdown. It could certainly help stressed banks and financial institution to leave ‘sticky assets’ out of their balance sheets and deal with good assets and new business opportunities, which is what a commercial bank or development finance institution must primarily focus on. Having said that, the success of a bad-bank in resolving sticky assets will depend on giving the right incentives for resolution in a time-bound manner both for the insolvency and pre-insolvency resolution process (added advantage of being less costly and disruptive). Pre-pack, last-mile financing issues around contingent liability, operational creditors, statutory dues and taxation must be addressed to strengthen pre-insolvency framework of banks which can augment the success of bad-banks. Sebi has already taken key measures in allowing required flexibility for the pre-insolvency resolution for listed companies. Now it’s the turn of other arms of the government to move forward to support the pre-insolvency resolution framework to make the concept of bad-banks successful.