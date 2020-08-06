'I continue to remain an eternal optimist': RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

"Living with the pandemic has improved the way we manage it –working from home; virtual meetings; and “contactless" transactions. Throughout this traumatic period, one thing has stood out – the indomitable spirit of humanity, the inner conviction that whatever be the challenge, we have the innate resilience to combat them, overcome them and emerge victorious. I continue to be an eternal optimist; Mahatma Gandhi should inspire us: “If our resolve is firm and our conviction clear, it would mean half the battle won…." Shaktikanta Das said.