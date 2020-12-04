'It's a panel report, not RBI view': Das on allowing corporates to start banks

New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday broke his silence over the much debated topic of allowing Indian business houses into the banking sector.

Allowing corporates to promote banks is not the RBI's view, and the central bank will take a decision on it and other suggestions made by an internal panel recently only after perusing public comments, Das said while speaking at the bimonthly monetary policy meeting.

The RBI kept benchmark rate unchanged for third time in a row at 4 per cent. It expects the economy to record positive growth in the second half of 2020-21. The economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be noted that RBI's Internal Working Group's (IWG) suggestion to allow corporates into banking has received sharp criticism from experts, including former RBI governors, deputy governors and also chief economic advisors, who fear doing so may put depositors' money at risk as lending can happen to entities within a group.

The IWG has also suggested allowing NBFCs with over ₹50,000 crore in assets to be considered for conversion to bank, and also lowering the time taken before a payments bank can convert into a small finance bank. These proposals have also received some criticism.

Without going into the specifics, Das said, "It is a report by an IWG of RBI. It should not be seen as RBI's point of view or decision. That has to be very clearly understood."

He said the five-member IWG, which had two members of RBI's central board and three officials from RBI, acted "independently" after deliberations and gave a certain point of view.

"RBI has not taken any decision on these issues so far," Das said, adding that the central bank will peruse the stakeholders' and public comments before arriving at a "considered decision".

It can be noted that as per the report, only one member of the panel supported allowing large corporate or industrial houses to promote banks.

Those in support of the move say allowing the deep-pocketed corporations will make capital available, which will fuel the growth in the economy, especially at a time when the state's capacity to fund is limited because of fiscal constraints.

In an article jointly written by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and former deputy governor Viral Acharya, they said "highly indebted and politically connected business houses" will have the greatest incentive and ability to push for new banking licenses, a move that could make India more likely to succumb to "authoritarian cronyism".They also said that the proposal is "best left on the shelf".

"The history of... connected lending is invariably disastrous -- how can the bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower? Even an independent committed regulator, with all the information in the world, finds it difficult to be in every nook and corner of the financial system to stop poor lending," the article said.

The article -- posted on Rajan's LinkedIn profile-- noted that the IWG has suggested significant amendments to the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, aimed at increasing the RBI's powers, before allowing corporates houses into banking.

"Yet if sound regulation and supervision were only a matter of legislation, India would not have an NPA problem. It is hard not to see these proposed amendments as a subtle way for the IWG to undercut a recommendation it may have had little power over.

"In sum, many of the technical rationalisations proposed by the IWG are worth adopting, while its main recommendation -- to allow Indian corporate houses into banking -- is best left on the shelf," they opined.

"Have we learnt something that allows us to override all the prior cautions on allowing industrial houses into banking? We would argue no. Indeed, to the contrary, it is even more important today to stick to the tried and tested limits on corporate involvement in banking," the article said.

