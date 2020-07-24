‘Physical banks will not go away’

Bhattacharya said in a post-covid world, workspaces will look different as more people will move to online modes of transaction. “Physically branches will not disappear, but their importance will come down." “Nowhere am I saying that we are looking at a world where the workplaces will disappear altogether. It will shrink and become flexible. Today, you have a designated cubicles and maybe tomorrow there will be floors where you will have to book your cubicle if you are going to be in the office," said Bhattacharya.