'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'

Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 05:50 PM IST Livemint

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of I... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout