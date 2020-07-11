Subscribe
'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'

Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 05:50 PM IST Livemint

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and Economics Conclave, Das said that the Indian economy was showing signs of returning to normalcy as gradual easing of restrictions took place. Listing the central bank's efforts to boost recovery, he said that liquidity measures by RBI amounted to 9.57 lakh crore, or 4.7% of the 2019-20 nominal GDP. Watch the full video for more.