A set of 14 general managers and chief general managers have been appointed as executive directors (ED) in 10 public sector banks.

The highest number of such appointments were done at Bank of India (BoI), with three new executive directors being appointed. While one of them, Swarup Dasgupta, is currently a general manager at the same bank, the other two, Monika Kalia and M. Karthikeyan, were employees of Union Bank of India and Indian Bank, respectively.

Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India have both got two ED appointments, while Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank have each got one new ED.

In September last year, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended names of 13 candidates for posts of executive directors in state-owned banks. It had also kept another six candidates in the reserve list.

“The BBB interfaced with 28 candidates from various public sector banks for 13 clear vacancies of executive directors in public sector banks (PSBs)," it had said in a statement on 20 September.

The bureau, which started functioning from 1 April 2016, recommends selection of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions and helps banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans.

