Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday encouraged bankers to step up lending to small businesses, emphasising that the broader economic payoff is significantly higher than financing large corporations.
Speaking at a financial inclusion camp organised by Bank of Maharashtra in Pune district, Malhotra noted that extending a high-value loan of ₹1,000 crore to a single large enterprise only benefits one individual or business.
“However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater,” Malhotra said, adding that the multiplier effect would be a thousand times greater if the funds were distributed among micro-enterprise borrowers.
The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker described his pitch as a "special appeal," noting that he had witnessed firsthand the gains accruing to a wider section of society when banks focus on rural areas and economically weaker segments.
"We must remember that development should be inclusive. When we talk about development, it must be development for everyone. It is important that we take all sections of society and all regions along with us," he added.
Highlighting the progress made under the government's financial inclusion drive—which has seen the opening of over 60 crore bank accounts—Malhotra pointed out that the focus must now expand to financial and digital literacy.
With banking services increasingly shifting to digital platforms, he stressed that it is "equally important" for users to exercise caution.
Warning citizens against falling prey to fraudulent financial schemes targeting unsuspecting investors, Malhotra advised vigilance against unrealistic promises.
“If someone approaches you with an offer promising returns of 20%, 30% or even 40% over a short period, you should be extremely cautious. Such unusually high returns are often associated with hidden risks or fraudulent schemes,” he said.
He urged people never to share their One-Time Passwords (OTPs) with anyone and to remain wary of clicking links from unknown sources or responding to suspicious messages.
“I would strongly encourage all of you to adopt digital banking services, but do so responsibly and with complete awareness. We must ensure that people are protected from all kinds of digital fraud,” Malhotra said.
Malhotra was speaking at a camp held in Waksai village, Mawal taluka, in Pune district, which drew a turnout of over 500 people. Aimed at bringing essential banking services and government-backed social security schemes closer to local communities, such camps will be conducted across the country until December 31, the Governor said.
The event—part of the Department of Financial Services' (DFS) nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign—was also attended by Bank of Maharashtra Managing Director and Chief Executive Nidhu Saxena, along with other banking sector officials.
Saxena noted that Bank of Maharashtra has expanded its business correspondent network from 3,000 to 10,000 over the past two years and has conducted 3,691 camps so far, including those organised by the regional rural bank it sponsors.
(With PTI inputs)
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