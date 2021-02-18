10-year bond yields surge as G-sec auction devolves again

Mumbai: The yield on the 10 year benchmark bond inched higher on Thursday as the Reserve bank of India for the second time declined to pay the high yields demanded by the market in the sovereign bond auction worth ₹31,000 crore. The 10-year G-sec closed 10 basis points higher at 6.13%.

Primary dealers who underwrite the auction had to buy ₹21,592 crore of government securities with maturities of 2025 and 2030. In Friday’s ₹26,000 crore auction, RBI had decided to devolve ₹6736 crore of the 6.22% government stock 2035 upon primary dealers. A near-record debt sale plan and concerns over fewer liquidity measures are spooking traders and disrupting debt auctions.

“Currently issuances are high as compared to the minimal supply in the fourth quarter. A top deluge of supply is already on cards from April onwards. All this is happening at a time when the bank credit growth is showing improvement, and no expectation of rate cut. Direction of rate structure has reversed towards upside, and RBI can control the slope,"’ said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings.

RBI also issued the new 40-year bond at 6.76% as part of Thursday’s auction. It raised ₹3501 crore out of the ₹7000 crore of bonds auctioned.

These 40 year bonds were first introduced on October 26, 2015, and the government raised ₹1 trillion from it. After that, another set of 40-year bonds was issued on May 6, 2019, and ₹83,462 was raised. However, in 2020, two 40-year bonds were issued – one on April 30 and another on August 31. The bonds have been used to borrow ₹2 trillion from the market.

Over the past one week, the central bank has taken a series of measures to keep yields under control. It held a special auction of G-Secs, a separate open market operation and Operation Twist to drive yields below 6%.

After the month’s monetary policy review, yields had surged in the absence of an OMO calendar. While RBI had assured that the borrowing programme will be concluded without any disruption, traders expect yield on 10-year G-Secs to touch 6.25% due to oversupply and liquidity normalization measures.

