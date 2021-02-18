10-year bond yields surge as G-sec auction devolves again

These 40 year bonds were first introduced on October 26, 2015, and the government raised ₹1 trillion from it. After that, another set of 40-year bonds was issued on May 6, 2019, and ₹83,462 was raised. However, in 2020, two 40-year bonds were issued – one on April 30 and another on August 31. The bonds have been used to borrow ₹2 trillion from the market.