(Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
(Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

11.4 lakh transactions settled in first 8 hours after RBI allows NEFT 24X7

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2019, 08:37 PM IST PTI

  • The RBI now joins an elite club of countries having payment systems which enable round-the-clock funds transfer and settlement of any value
  • The RBI operationalised National Electronic Funds Transfer System 24X7 from 12:00 am Monday

Mumbai: Around 11.40 lakh transactions were settled in the first eight hours after widely-used NEFT was made operational on 24X7 basis, the RBI said.

The RBI operationalised National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System 24X7 from 12:00 am Monday.

"This ensures availability of anytime electronic funds transfer," it said.

The RBI now joins an elite club of countries having payment systems which enable round-the-clock funds transfer and settlement of any value.

"Between 12:00 am and 8:00 am this morning, NEFT settled over 11.40 lakh transactions," it said.

The RBI said making NEFT available 24x7 is part of its vision of empowering every Indian with access to a bouquet of e-payment options.

In order to give further impetus to digital retail payments, banks have been asked to levy any charges from their savings bank account holders for funds transfers done through NEFT system which are initiated online from January 1, 2020.

Online transactions include internet banking and through mobile apps of banks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
There is no minimum limit for making NEFT transfers.

NEFT transfer available 24x7 from today. Check new timings, limit and charges

3 min read . 08:45 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he hoped a recent trade deal between the US and China would hold and not be reversed (Photo: PTI)

There is more scope to cut rates, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue