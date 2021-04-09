$14 billion bond-buy plan is RBI's 'whatever it takes' moment for Indian economy

With inflation one percentage point above the mid-point of the central bank’s 2%-6% target range, and local savers grumbling about unremunerative deposits, there was little risk that the RBI would go down the path of adventurism. The opportunity for unconventional action was last year, when Bank Indonesia decided to directly fund its government’s fight against the coronavirus. Now markets are starting to expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than it has indicated so far, leading to a flight of capital from emerging markets.

