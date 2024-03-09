17% salary hike to DA: Top 5 benefits PSU bank employees set to get after IBA, unions pact
The salary hike will be effective from 1st November 2022, the joint note of IBA, bank employees' unions says
Employees of the state-owned banks are expected to reap various benefits after the successful completion of negotiations between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and various bank employees' unions on Friday. After this IBA, bank unions pact, the monthly salary of the PSU bank employees is set to rise to the tune of 17 percent whereas the Dearness Allowance (DA) is expected to correspond to 8088 points. The salary hike will be applicable from 1st November 2023. In a joint note issued by the IBA and various bank employees' unions, the pact paves the way for 5-day work in a week as all Saturdays have been now recognized as holidays for the PSU bank employees.