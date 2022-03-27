The working of the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to be affected on 28 and 29 March due to a 2-day nationwide strike. The country's top lender said that its banking services may get impacted to an extent as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.

2-day nationwide strike on March 28-29

The 2-day nationwide strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Last year bank unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had declared a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs).

Bharat Bandh on March 28, 29

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Meanwhile, following trade unions' call for a nationwide bandh on March 28-29, the West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty.

