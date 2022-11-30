2 special FD schemes of this PSU bank are going to end soon: Check details

Punjab & Sank FD Rates

On November 1, 2022, Punjab and Sind Bank revised the interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. The interest rate on fixed deposits will now be 2.80% for those maturing in the next 7 to 30 days and 3.0% for those maturing in the following 31 to 45 days, according to the bank. Now, interest on deposits that mature in 46 to 90 days will be paid at 4.00%, while interest on deposits that mature in 91 to 120 days will now be paid at 4.20%. Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will now pay interest at a rate of 4.30% on deposits maturing in 121–179 days, and at a rate of 4.80% on deposits maturing in 180–269 days.