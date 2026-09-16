₹2.5 crore salary: SBI seeks candidates for cybersecurity and other senior jobs; check eligibility, qualification

Here comes an excellent job opportunity from none other than the State Bank of India. The salary is as high as ₹2.5 crore.

SBI is looking for someone for its senior cybersecurity position. Indian citizens with extensive experience in information technology can apply for the same. Applications close on 24 September 2026, giving interested candidates time to check their eligibility.

SBI is hiring a Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The selected person will lead the bank’s cybersecurity planning and security operations. The posting is likely to be in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

Applicants must have 15 to 20 years of experience in information technology. They must be aged 57 or below on 31 August 2026. The position is restricted to Indian citizens only.

The educational requirements include a B.Tech or B.E. with at least 50% marks. Accepted subjects include Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, and Information Technology.

Electronics, Electronics and Communications Engineering and Cyber Security are also accepted. Equivalent degrees in these subjects can qualify.

Applicants can also qualify with an MCA. Alternatively, they can hold an M.Tech or M.Sc. in the listed subjects, or equivalent degrees. Qualifications must come from institutions recognised by the Indian government or approved by government regulators.

SBI will call shortlisted applicants for an interview. The annual pay for this position can reach ₹2.5 crore, but the final amount is not fixed. The salary will be negotiated based on the selected candidate’s experience.

Applications opened on 4 September 2026. SBI announced the opening through a notification on its website. Applicants can check the Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21 for further details about the position and application process.

Other job opportunities at SBI SBI has also opened applications for Dean, Faculty and Marketing Executive positions on contract. Candidates can apply online from 16 September until 6 October 2026.

The bank lists these openings under Advertisement CRPD/SCO/2026-27/20. Application links and supporting forms are available through SBI’s official careers page.

There is one vacancy each at the State Bank Institute of Leadership in Kolkata. The Faculty vacancy is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Annual packages reach ₹98 lakh for the Dean and ₹63 lakh for the Faculty. The Marketing Executive package is listed at ₹52 lakh. Final packages are negotiable, with 80% fixed pay and 20% performance-linked.

Faculty applicants need a postgraduate degree with 55% marks and six years of teaching experience. Their age range is 35-55 years.

Marketing Executive applicants need an MBA or equivalent in marketing, with at least 55% marks. They need five years’ marketing experience, including three years in specified education or training organisations. Their age range is 28-40 years.

Dean applicants need specified management qualifications with 55% marks, or a PhD or MPhil. They need 15 years’ experience, including three years in specified senior positions. Their age range is 40-55 years.

Age is assessed on 31 August 2026, with applicable relaxations under government rules. Contracts initially last three years, with extensions possible for another two years.