As employees of various public sector banks prepare to go on strike today, March 15 and tomorrow, March 16 over the Centre’s decision to privatise two state-owned lenders, banking services are likely to be hit across the country. Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday).

Which banking services will be affected?

Banking services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals would be affected due to the strike. However, ATMs are likely to remain functional.

SBI banking services likely to be hit

Many public sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank have informed their customers that their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices due to the strike. Banks have also informed that they are taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices.

Private sector banks' services

Services of private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank will be functioning normally,

Who has called the nationwide bank strike?

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and retrograde banking reforms.

Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers will participate in the strike, news agency ANI reports.

Who all are participating in the strike?

All nine banks unions - All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) will take part in the strike called by the UFBU.









