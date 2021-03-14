2-day bank strike from tomorrow: Services of SBI, other PSU banks may get hit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Most of the banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank have informed their customers about the impact on the functioning of branches and offices
United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from tomorrow (March 15) to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.
"About 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike," All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam had claimed, news agency PTI reported.
Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO)
Why are they protesting?
The bank employees' unions have called a strike to protest against the government's move to privatise public sector banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of two more public sector banks (PSBs) in the Union Budget 2021.