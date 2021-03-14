2-day bank strike from tomorrow: Services of SBI, other PSU banks may get hit

Most of the banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank have informed their customers about the impact on the functioning of branches and offices

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from tomorrow (March 15) to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, has given a call for a two-day strike from tomorrow (March 15) to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

SBI, Canara Bank branch services may be hit

Most of the banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank have informed their customers about the impact on the functioning of branches and offices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks have also informed that they are taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices on the days of the proposed strike.

In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO)

Why are they protesting? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank employees' unions have called a strike to protest against the government's move to privatise public sector banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of two more public sector banks (PSBs) in the Union Budget 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}