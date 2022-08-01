3 major banks hikes MCLR ahead of RBI bi-monthly monetary policy meet3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- Later this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to release its bi-monthly monetary policy announcement.
Later this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to release its bi-monthly monetary policy announcement. The MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) of ICICI Bank, Bank of India (BOI) and PNB has increased ahead of the MPC meet and is now effective as of today, August 1, 2022. The MCLR rates have increased by 15 bps across all tenors, according to the official ICICI Bank website, while the BOI has increased the MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors.