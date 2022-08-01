3 major banks hikes MCLR ahead of RBI bi-monthly monetary policy meet

Loan EMIs for both current and new borrowers will rise due to the aforementioned institutions' increased MCLR. Home, vehicles, and personal loans will become costlier as a result of the MCLR rate increase since the EMIs would rise. The RBI is anticipated to raise the repo rate once more at the upcoming MPC meeting to combat inflation. Churchil Bhatt, Executive Vice President Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, said “The upcoming August RBI policy will likely mark the end of an era characterized by outsized, at-any-cost rate tightening with a 35bps hike in policy rates. MPC may hint at a bit more moderate, data dependent policy adjustments thereafter, while persisting with ongoing withdrawal of system liquidity. From a medium term perspective, trajectory of Repo Rate remains a function of global inflationary dynamics. In our view, while inflation may have peaked for now, but it is far from dead. Unless supply is augmented in energy and industrial commodities, any growth impulse will lead to an accompanying rise in inflation, especially since the Ukraine situation is far from over. Therefore, any hint of a pause in rate hiking cycle may be treated as just that, with all possibilities open depending upon evolving growth inflation dynamics."