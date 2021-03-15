The Indian Banks’ Association had recommended recently that family pension be improved to 30% for all employees, without any cap, and the same is under consideration of the government. Minister of State (Mos) in the Finance Ministry was responding to DMK leader Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu question in the Lok Sabha.

The DMK leader had sought whether the govt is considering the long pending demand of the bank employees/retired bank employees for revision of pension periodically along with wage settlement.

"Pension to pensioners of nationalised banks is financed by the respective bank out of its commercially generated revenue. Such pension was introduced as a funded scheme on the basis of consensus arrived at between bank employee unions/associations and the Indian Banks’ Association, which negotiated on behalf of participating banks," the MoS said.

Talking about the wages, the ministry said, the same is settled on the basis of settlements arrived at every five years between bank employee unions and the Indian Banks’ Association which negotiates on behalf of participating banks. "Following the recent bipartite settlement, the Government has conveyed its no objection to the Indian Banks’ Association advising banks to pay an ad-hoc amount of arrears, revised salary and allowances to serving employees, and revised pension and arrears to pension optees who have retired on or after 1.11.2017," the minister added.

Meanwhile, banking operations including cheque clearance across the country got affected today as bankers under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have gone on a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

