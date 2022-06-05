4 private sector banks with 6 to 6.75% interest rates on savings accounts

Making deposits in safe interest-bearing instruments is worthwhile only if they meet your emergency needs, and if you don't have enough liquidity, opening a savings account will help you start your personal finance journey by allowing you to easily liquidate your savings while also earning handsome returns. Savings accounts will not help you fight inflation, but they will provide you with better interest rates than fixed deposits if you fulfill the bank's specified balance slab. So, to commence accumulating funds for investment along with beginning to build wealth for short-term needs and to assist with unexpected expenses, here are four private-sector banks that can offer up to 6.75% return on savings accounts, which is significantly higher than the fixed deposit interest rates of leading banks in the current scenario.

