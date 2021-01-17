5 simple digital ways to avail ICICI Bank FASTag

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There has been a significant increase in the demand for FASTag with the Government putting a fresh deadline for mandatory installation of the tags to 15 February 2021. While the extension brings relief to many, it is important that you get a FASTag before the deadline ends as commuters who do not have a FASTag installed on their cars by then will be penalised at toll plazas.

ICICI Bank FASTag portal

• Click on ‘New Customer – Apply Now’

• You will be redirected to the FASTag application page

• Fill in the required details and proceed for payment

• Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

Google Pay

• Open Google Pay and click on 'ICICI Bank FASTag' under 'Businesses'

• Click on ‘Buy new FASTag’

• Enter your PAN details, RC copy, vehicle number and address

• Verify your mobile number through OTP and proceed with the payment

• Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

iMobile Pay app

• Download iMobile Pay app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

• Log into the app

• Click on ‘Shop’ and then select ‘FASTag’ option

• Click on 'Buy New' and enter your vehicle details

• Confirm the details and proceed with the payment

• Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

ICICI Bank internet banking

• Login to your ICICI Bank internet banking account

• Click on ‘Payments & Transfer’ then on ‘Buy/Recharge FASTag’

• Fill in the required details and proceed ahead with payment

• Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

WhatsApp

• Simply send a 'Hi' on WhatsApp to 8640086400

• Select option 3 – ‘ICICI Bank FASTag services’

• Select option 3 again – ‘Apply for a new tag’

• You will then be given a link which will redirect you to the ICICI Bank FASTag application page

• Fill in the required details and upload the required documents

• Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

Once availed, the tag can be reloaded with funds seamlessly online using the Bank's internet banking, UPI, NEFT platforms.

To reduce vehicular traffic at the toll plazas, the Government of India (GOI) has mandated all toll plazas, pan India, to make toll payments electronic. With this mandate, all vehicles travelling through toll plazas will have to mandatorily pay toll charges using FASTag.

What are FaASTags?

FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.

Benefits of FASTag

Saves fuel and time

SMS alerts for transactions

Online Recharge

No need to carry cash

Web portal for customers

Avail of monthly pass online

Purchase FASTag online or through mobile app