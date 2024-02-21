Industry
#5DaysBanking #SavePSB: Young bank activists are fighting a quiet battle
Shayan Ghosh 10 min read 21 Feb 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Summary
- Organized labour unions with clear political affiliations have been the face of bank activism for long. They stage physical protests, marches with flags and at times resort to strikes. But, how younger employees from state-owned banks agitate is changing.
Mumbai: At the peak of India’s covid-19 lockdown in June 2020, a cop was caught on video assaulting a female banker inside a branch in Surat, Gujarat. A video of the incident soon went viral. On social media site X, formerly Twitter, the video was amplified by a number of accounts, including that of a person who goes by the name Newton Bank Kumar. The name is a reference to the Bollywood film Newton, about an idealistic civil servant who is sent on election duty in the insurgency-hit jungles of central India.
