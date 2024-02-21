5DaysBanking #SavePSB: Young bank activists are fighting a quiet battle

Mint managed to get in touch with Newton Bank Kumar. He declined to disclose his real name. He declined to be interviewed over phone, too, fearing that his identity could become public—he agreed to communicate only over direct messages. Having worked in two private firms and two PSBs, Newton said he has over 15 years of work experience, adding that the fictional character from the 2017 film portrayed by actor Rajkummar Rao inspired him to hold truth to power. Newton listed the popular demands. They include opposition to privatization of state-owned banks; implementing a five-day work week; higher recruitments and opening of new branches; timely wage settlement; putting a stop to mis-selling of third-party products like insurance.