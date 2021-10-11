71 loans cleared during Rana Kapoor’s  tenure turned bad:  ED

The charge sheet said the new management of the bank found Ashish Agarwal, senior group president and chief risk officer of Yes Bank, accountable for 71 NPAs/NPIs, having a total value of ₹31,855 crore and has imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on him for dereliction of duties such as indiscriminate lending, evergreening, and exposure management.

