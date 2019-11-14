MUMBAI : The crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) might have claimed its first victim in 78-year-old Subala Dasi Biswas, whose family alleged she died of shock after hearing her deposits were stuck.

Her son, Mridul Kumar Biswas spoke to Mint over phone from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, where he lived with his mother. According to Biswas, her mother has 15 fixed deposits totalling ₹38 lakh in DHFL and while two have already matured in November, the rest are set to mature in the coming years.

Biswas, an employee at Bhilai Steel Plant, said his mother died on 10 November, hours after he broke the news that some of her fixed deposits, although matured, will not be available for some time now.

“I spoke to the sales manager here and told her in the afternoon about the fate of her deposits. Soon after I said that, my mother complained of chest pain and breathlessness, and we rushed her to a hospital but she died on the way, at 4:40 pm," Biswas claimed, adding that his mother wanted to split the money among her six children, four daughters and two sons.

He added that although his mother was diabetic, she did not have any other pre-existing illness. “I will reach out to DHFL officials once we get her death certificate. I am the nominee for her fixed deposits," he added.

Over a lakh of fixed deposit holders in DHFL are stuck in a quagmire even as banks work on a rescue plan for the stressed mortgage lender. What aggravated problems was a 10 October order by the Bombay high court that disallowed all payments to unsecured creditors. Although the court modified its order on 13 November allowing DHFL to pay lenders in lieu of the securitisation deals, the FD holders are yet to get any relief.

The court will hear next week an intervention application by Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) with overdue deposits of ₹55 crore. The outcome of this case is likely to affect all deposit holders alike. The society’s total deposits with DHFL are ₹84 crore.

According to its website, the objectives of AFGIS is to mobilise the savings of Air Force personnel past, present, and their dependents, invest it and distribute the income among its depositors. The society also gives loans, grants for welfare activities, loans for construction, purchase of houses and flats to serving members.