8% of loans to be restructured: Icra

“As per Icra’s analysis of the BBB and the BB category entities in its portfolio—across sectors—the actual reported TOL/ATNW and current ratio is observed to be sufficiently comfortable in relation to the thresholds specified by the expert committee. However, for several sectors, the total debt/Ebitda and the DSCR thresholds specified by the expert committee are less aligned with the actual ratios reported by the investment grade entities. From a rating perspective, this implies that if the loans are restructured in a cut-to-bone manner that the specified metrics are just met, without a further cushion, an investment grade rating might be difficult to achieve," it said.