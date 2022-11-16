9 Russian banks to set up vostro accounts2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:38 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Three months after the Reserve Bank of India allowed trade settlement in Indian rupees, the Union government has given approval to nine banks to open special Vostro accounts. Out of the nine, three have opened accounts, which are Gazprombank with UCO Bank (Kolkata), VTB and Sberbank with their own branch offices, according to a senior government official.