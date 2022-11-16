9 Russian banks to set up vostro accounts

To facilitate trade through this route, the government, through an amendment in the foreign trade policy last week, allowed exporters to avail of incentives or duty rebates for settling trade in rupee terms. The move was aimed at encouraging exporters to boost shipments to countries like Russia. Immediately after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February, payments became a pain point for exporters, especially after Russia was cut off from the SWIFT payment gateway. “Nine accounts have been opened. One in Uco Bank, one in Sber, one in VTB and 6 with IndusInd Bank. These six are different Russian banks," commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a press briefing.